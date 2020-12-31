Highly valuable telescope lost when storage pod catches fire, owner says

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The resident at a home on Skyridge Drive says a highly valuable telescope was inside a pod that caught fire on Thursday.
Neighbors on Skyridge Drive Thursday said they heard a loud explosion around 1:15 p.m. come from the 9900 block of Skyridge Drive, according to the Colerain Fire Department.
After the loud boom, several smaller explosions went off before neighbors said they saw smoke and called 911, the department says.
Responding firefighters found a storage pod on fire next to the home’s garage. The department says the fire was extinguished quickly, but what was inside the pod was valuable, according to the owner.
The resident at the home told firefighters the pod served as an observatory. Inside of it, the owner says, was a highly valuable telescope.
The fire department says the value of the telescope is unknown right now.
While the cause of the fire is undetermined, the department says the pod might have been heated by both a propane space heater and solar panels.
