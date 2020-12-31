Impaired driver arrested after nearly hitting trooper on I-75, OSHP says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people that driving impaired puts everyone on the roads at risk.
The OSHP Hamilton Post pulled over a driver on I-75 after they say she almost hit a trooper’s cruiser.
The driver was going 60mph on the left berm and hit the barrier twice before stopping for the trooper, according to OSHP.
OSHP says the woman was charged with impaired driving and illegal drugs.
