Indiana reports more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
With 6,543 new cases, the ISDH says there has been a total of 511,485 cases of COVID-19 since March 6.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 64 new cases (3,835 total)
- Franklin County: 14 new cases (1,213 total)
- Ohio County: Six new cases (396 total)
- Ripley County: 42 new cases (2,476 total)
- Switzerland County: Three new cases (496 total)
- Union County: 16 new cases (504 total)
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.1%.
Four southeast Indiana counties are at the highest advisory level on the state’s COVID-19 alert map. Two of the four, Dearborn and Franklin, have remained at the highest level for weeks now.
Ripley and Switzerland counties have been removed from the red level, but Ohio County and Union County have been moved up to the highest level.
Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, and Unions counties are ‘red’ on the alert map meaning their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
On Thursday, the ISDH reported 99 additional deaths from COVID-19.
A total of 7,911 Hoosiers has died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.
