Kings Island’s giga coaster named best new amusement park attraction

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Orion at Kings Island has been named the best new amusement park attraction in the country.
For four weeks, USA Today readers from across the country were asked to weigh in on their favorite new attraction of 2020 on the 10Best list.
Orion opened in July becoming only the seventh giga coaster on the planet, a class of coaster featuring a 300 to 399 feet height or drop.
Riders plummet down an exhilarating 300-foot first drop, sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and 5,321 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph.
It is Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster.
