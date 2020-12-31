New reward offered for stolen skis that hold special memory for family

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Howard Clay Loadman Foundation is offering a $250 reward for the return of the skis that were taken from Perfect North Slopes Monday night.
A mother made a desperate plea for the return of her son’s skis that hold a special spot in the family’s heart.
Beth Renner says her son, Grant, left the skis on the rack like many people do when they go into the lodge to eat. When they came back outside, the skis were gone.
The skis Grant was using are one of the few priceless items the family has left that belonged to Beth’s oldest son, Zach, who died four years ago.
“They loved skiing together, and he [Zach] showed Grant everything he knew about skiing,” Beth says.
The time the brothers spent practicing on the slopes together was tragically cut short four years ago when Zach lost his battle with drugs.
Skiing with them has been Grant’s way of honoring and remembering his brother.
“So, the skis meant a lot to Grant, and he got home, and he was really down,” says Beth.
The next day, Beth hopped on Facebook and issued a plea for help to find her son’s skis.
Perfect North Slopes tells FOX19 NOW they are doing what they can to find the missing skis.
Beth says she has no intention of filing a police report because she doesn’t want to press charges. In fact, she says she’ll even buy the person who took them new skis.
