Ohio reports single-day spike of 107 COVID-19 deaths and 9,632 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 8,962 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 700,380 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Thursday.
The 24-hour increase of 9,632 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 107 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 72,044 total cases and 850 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 38,334 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 5,870 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
