Ohio woman reunited with therapy dog 11 days after car accident

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) - An Ohio woman was reunited with her therapy dog eleven days after a car accident separated the two.
Named Frank Sinatra because of his blue eyes, the dog went missing on Dec. 16 after a rollover crash in Akron.
Frank was rescued by Ashley Frickey and trained to be a therapy dog to help with her anxiety and depression.
There was no sign of Frank following a snowstorm, Frickey’s birthday, and then Christmas.
After 11 days, she got the call that somebody found Frank, “We cried like babies, tears of joy of course.”
They were reunited at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
“His tail started going, he was home and he knew it. You could see the stress just melt off his face,” Frickey said.
He’s mostly ok, but has frostbite on his paws, so he now has blue booties to match his blue eyes.
“It’s a Christmas miracle for sure, I can’t express how happy I am,” Frickey said.
