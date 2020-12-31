Police to patrol Cincinnati’s ‘hotspot’ areas on NYE to reduce celebratory gunfire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officers will patrol “hotspot” areas in the city to cut down on celebratory gunfire in the days surrounding New Year’s Eve.
The Cincinnati Police Department says officers will be in specific “hotspot” areas where the majority of celebratory gunfire has occurred in years past.
“We’ve had several reported incidents over the years where people have been hit by what we believe is celebratory gunfire,” said CPD. Sgt. Eric Franz.
On New Year’s Eve, CPD will use ShotSpotter activations to respond to gunfire, particularly in the areas they have identified.
“It’s dangerous. The rule is what goes up must come down, and in an urban environment like we’re in right now, people are going to get hurt if not killed,” said Sgt. Franz.
ShotSpotter helps proactively fight local crime by instantly and automatically notifying police officers of illegal gunfire and pinpointing the exact location where the gunfire took place, Cincinnati officials said in May.
Currently, ShotSpotter is being used in the West End, Over-the-Rhine, Pendleton, Avondale, and parts of East, West, and Lower Price Hill.
“It [ShotSpotter] lit up last year, it’s going to light up tonight,” said Sgt. Franz. “We’re going to respond to everyone we can possibly respond to, and if you’re there and you’ve got a firearm and we catch you you’re going to go to jail.”
Anyone firing a weapon in public will be arrested, police said.
“It’s against the law, it’s felonious assault, God forbid somebody passes away then it would be murder or homicide,” Sgt. Franz explained. “You cannot discharge a firearm in the city limits. It’s against the law.”
