Rain and freezing rain on the way tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The rest of New Year’s Eve will be dry but mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 30.
Rain will return late this evening, mainly after midnight. Rain will become heavy at times tomorrow morning with freezing rain at times early. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our Indiana and Ohio Counties through Friday morning because of the chance of freezing rain making roads slick. By the afternoon, it will be all rain with warm and windy conditions. High 54. A few thunderstorms will be possible too.
Saturday will be dry. High 45. More rain and snow will be possible Sunday.
We then see a lengthy period of dry weather from Monday through Wednesday with a chance for rain Thursday.
