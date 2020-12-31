Van thought to be used in Brown Co. inmate’s escape found, man still at-large

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The vehicle suspected of being stolen by a Brown County inmate during his escape earlier this week has been found, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s confirms.
Hobert Roark, 40, escaped from jail a little before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis. The sheriff says Roark got out by exploiting “a weakness in one of the security windows.”
Hours after escaping, around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said they suspect Roark stole a white 1995 Ford van in the 600 block of Mount Orab Pike and left the area.
Earlier Thursday, that van was found in Anderson Township off Nordyke Road, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the possible location of Roark is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Quinn Carlson at 937-378-4435 extension 130.
This is now the second time Roark has escaped from the Brown County Jail. Both times, Roark escaped through a window.
On Nov. 17, Roark ran off around 6:30 p.m. after he broke a security window at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.
“Back in November, around the 16th or 17th, the same inmate escaped from this jail,” says Corbin. “On that occasion, he was able to use some part of his bed that he disassembled, and then used a steel piece of that bed to manage to knock out a window.”
He was arrested at a Goodwill store in Portsmouth and taken into custody without incident by the Portsmouth Police Department.
