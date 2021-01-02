NKY church turns food pantry into drive-through food distribution

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) -A church in Independence is continuing its food drive by turning it from a food pantry to a drive-through food distribution.
Generations Church partnered with the Freestore Foodbank and the Northern Kentucky Area Development District to distribute frozen meats, dairy, and more to families in need.
Church member Jake Stremmel said the food pantry started in 2017 where volunteers would serve a hot breakfast and provide groceries inside the church, but they could not do so this year due to the pandemic.
Families are to stay in their vehicles to help cut down on close contact.
Stremmel said that Generations Church typically helps about 100 families per month, but now they are helping more than 400 families per month.
The need and gratitude have grown due to the pandemic.
“When you see the people come through the line and they’re in tears and saying ‘I’ve never been in a food line before, but you’re really helping make a difference in my life and it helps me buy something else because I don’t have to buy groceries this week,’ it really makes it worth it,” Lead Pastor of Generations Church Dave Mills said.
The church will be hosting the drive-through food distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month.
