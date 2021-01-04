Still Not Found: Search for missing 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three-year-old Nylo Lattimore has now been missing for nearly a month as police, loved ones, and community members continue to search for the young boy.
Nylo has not been seen since 12 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2020, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The three-year-old’s mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, was killed on or around Dec. 5, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said last month. Nyteisha’s boyfriend at the time of her death, Desean Brown, was indicted on two counts of murder and other charges in December, the prosecutor’s office announced.
Nyteisha’s body was found around a week after her death near the Purple People Bridge. Also found in the area was a stroller the family says belonged to the mother.
The lead investigator in the case, CPD Homicide Det. Kurt Ballman, says Brown was “very evasive” when asked about Nylo in his police interview.
Ballman added there have been “no real significant leads as to if (Nylo) is alive and where he would be.”
Just days before Brown was indicted, police gave a grim update on the search for Nylo.
Police said on Dec. 15 they think “foul play” could be involved in the disappearance of the 3-year-old boy.
“But growing concern has arisen in our investigation through our interviewing of Desean Brown, who is charged with the death of Nyteisha Lattimore, growing to the point where we feel this event with Nylo may involve foul play,” CPD PIO Lt. Steve Saunders said Tuesday in a video message.
Police have not said if they think Brown has anything to do with Nylo’s disappearance.
The family is still too heartbroken to go on camera, so Faith Burton is speaking on behalf of Nylo’s dad, Tonio, and aunt Natasha Hughes.
“This family is searching for this baby day and night,” Burton says.
The family is trying to stay positive that investigators will be able to bring him home soon, but Burton says each day without Nylo only gets harder.
Family members and search teams have covered several areas looking for Nylo over the past month. From the banks of the Ohio River where the stroller was found to the Shawnee Lookout Park, crews have spent countless hours searching.
Investigators like Tracy Campbell remain dedicated to reuniting the toddler with his family. For the past month, her North Star International team has coordinated several volunteer efforts by deploying canine and law enforcement volunteer search teams along the Ohio River.
Last week, crews worked out of Shawnee Lookout and searched the southwestern corner of Ohio, but it did not lead them any closer to Nylo.
“Cincinnati Police Department had areas of interest that they wanted to search, and we took the K9 dogs out there, but they didn’t yield anything,” Campbell says.
For now, their efforts have paused until the police tell them they can go searching again.
And on this one-month anniversary of Nylo’s disappearance, no new details from police.
The Cincinnati Police Department did send out another reminder on Monday for anyone who might have information on Nylo to call Det. Bill Wolner at 513-352-6948 or contact Sgt. Germaine Love at 513-352-6934.
