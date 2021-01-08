Body of missing man found inside collapsed Adams County power plant

ADAMS CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Search crews found the body of a missing worker who was lost almost a month ago when a former generating station collapsed.
Jamie Fitzgerald was one of several workers inside the Killen Generating Station when it collapsed on Dec. 9, 2020.
Now, nearly a month after the collapse, Adamo Group says his body has been found, and crews are working to recover it.
As of Friday at 10 p.m., crews have called off the recovery and will resume Saturday, according to Fitzgerald’s family.
Fitzgerald’s fiancée, Lora Conley, said in late December she was desperate for some sort of information, has been notified of the discovery, according to Adamo Group’s statement.
Fitzgerald was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the former coal fire plant in Adams County when it collapsed 30 days ago.
Three of the workers were rescued, and another man, Doug Gray, did not survive.
On Monday, Conley said she was becoming frustrated with the search.
“It looks more like they are demoing,” she said. “It’s not like they are rescuing.”
Adamo Group said on Monday that crews were working 10-hour shifts to try and find Fitzgerald.
