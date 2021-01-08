Ohio’s new alcohol delivery law comes with local detractors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that paves the way for liquor deliveries in the Buckeye state.
Soon Hyde Park Wine and Spirits will be among those businesses able to make those deliveries thanks to House Bill 674, which DeWine signed Wednesday.
The bill can be read in full here. It allows home delivery of alcohol in its original container on all days, including Sundays and holidays. It also removes the 24-hour and 4 a.m. sales provisions.
Hyde Park Wine and Spirits manager Chris Vollrath is against the bill.
“I think it’s a terrible idea myself,” Vollrath said. “People don’t know what they want in general. With liquor, it’s different than food. People like to shop for their stuff. It’s just not a good idea in my opinion.”
The bill introduces an F12 license permit for special functions and charitable organizations to have wine and beer at social events.
The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States issued a statement that reads in part:
“Governor DeWine has been supportive of multiple consumer convenience measures throughout the pandemic, and this is yet another example of those efforts. Home delivery of distilled spirits is a win for Ohioans and local businesses alike.”
Even after the pandemic, Vollrath says he’s not interested.
“Still no,” he said. “It would have to be Uber, no cash involved or GrubHub. Send somebody out to get it… but logistically, I think it’s a terrible idea.”
The Distilled Spirits Council says they look forward to working with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control to implement the bill’s provisions in the most responsible way.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.