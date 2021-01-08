Over 10,000 counterfeit surgical masks from China seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over 10,000 counterfeit surgical masks from China were seized in Cincinnati just before Christmas.
According to Customs and Border Patrol, officers inspected a shipment containing 21 boxes labeled as 3M Mask Modle 1860.
CBP says officers noted the information provided with the shipment did not meet the requirements for authentication.
The boxes were labeled as made in the US; however, CBP says they were being imported from a consumer electronics company in Shenzhen, China.
Ultimately, CBP officials say they determined the masks to the counterfeit.
Officials say counterfeit products can be disastrous because they do not go through the same quality control standards as genuine products and may not perform as expected.
“Our officers are not only protecting the integrity of the American economy through trademark enforcement, they are preventing potentially dangerous and faulty masks from being distributed to our frontline medical personnel,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie.
CBP says the masks were headed to a sales company in Union City, CA, and, if genuine, would have cost an estimated $62,520.
