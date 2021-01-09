55 additional deaths, 8,374 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported 9,599 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 770,977 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Saturday.
The 24-hour increase of 8,374 reported cases is cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported on the last day.
Additionally, 55 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Out of the 41,057 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 6,148 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
