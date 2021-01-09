Check out some of the best ways to cut your energy bill this winter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Now that we are heading into the coldest winter months, it is critical this time of year to watch our energy costs.
The obvious ones include sealing drafty areas around windows and doors. Another place to start is to check out your furnace.
“Look to make sure that it is not dirty and it is free of debris. To allow the air to circulate freely through the duct system and heat the house the way you want it to be heated,” says Eric Donohue from People Working Cooperatively.
A programable thermostat is also a great way to cut energy costs, he says.
“And if there is going to be periods of time when you’re not going to be home, it’s nice to do a 3 to 5-degree setback to help you save while you’re not home,” said Donohue.
He says to be sure to unplug all items that are not being used, like phone chargers.
“Because they are consistently providing electric through the cords, so if you are not charging your phone, it makes sense to unplug those also,” Donohue says.
Getting a vacuum brush and cleaning your refrigerator coils to make sure it is working efficiently as well, Donohue says.
“That’s one appliance that is running all day every day, so certainly it can be a drag on your utility usage as well.”
