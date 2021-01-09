Crews to install pedestrian bridge in Newport, KY Saturday

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -Construction crews from Corporex and Prus Construction companies will be installing a pedestrian bridge in Newport, KY Saturday.
Managing Director of Corporex Company LLC says the bridge will sit over KY-8. It will connect the parking garage and Ovation Concert Venue with the next phase of construction which will include condos, office spaces, retail and a hotel.
This phase in the construction is part of a bigger plan on a 25-acre site along the Licking and Ohio Rivers.
Crews also designed the bridge with safety in mind to keep future concertgoers off the street as they travel across the highway.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a portion of KY-8 is closed until 6 p.m.
Crews will put the bridge in place sometime between 10 a.m. and noon.
The public can watch safely from a distance.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.