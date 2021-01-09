Crews recover body of missing man found inside collapsed Adams County power plant

“It was with tremendous sorrow that we have informed the loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald that he has been recovered and removed from the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio. This is a difficult time and we continue to express our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to Jamie’s fiancée, children, family and friends,” the Adamo Group said in a statement Saturday. “Our crews worked as diligently and safely as possible to expedite an extremely complex recovery in a sensitive manner. We wish to thank our employees; the first responders, emergency personnel and law enforcement officers who assisted in the recovery effort, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Manchester Fire Department, The Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources; officials from The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for their guidance and support; and the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti for their expertise and assistance. We also want to thank and recognize the amazing and caring people of this community, who provided support, food, comfort, prayers, blankets, personal care items, shelter and more to Jamie’s loved ones throughout this ordeal. Their selfless devotion was truly inspiring.”