Crews recover body of missing man found inside collapsed Adams County power plant

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -On Saturday, rescue crews pulled a body of a man who went missing after a generating station collapsed in Dec., The Adamo Group said.
Jamie Fitzgerald was one of several workers inside the Killen Generating Station when it collapsed on Dec. 9, 2020.
Fitzgerald was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the former coal fire plant in Adams County when it collapsed 30 days ago.
“It was with tremendous sorrow that we have informed the loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald that he has been recovered and removed from the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio. This is a difficult time and we continue to express our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to Jamie’s fiancée, children, family and friends,” the Adamo Group said in a statement Saturday. “Our crews worked as diligently and safely as possible to expedite an extremely complex recovery in a sensitive manner. We wish to thank our employees; the first responders, emergency personnel and law enforcement officers who assisted in the recovery effort, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Manchester Fire Department, The Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources; officials from The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for their guidance and support; and the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti for their expertise and assistance. We also want to thank and recognize the amazing and caring people of this community, who provided support, food, comfort, prayers, blankets, personal care items, shelter and more to Jamie’s loved ones throughout this ordeal. Their selfless devotion was truly inspiring.”
On Friday, The Adamo Group said that his body was found, and crews were working to recover it.
Crews called off the recovery late Friday night and resumed Saturday morning.
Fitzgerald’s fiancée, Lora Conley, said in late December she was desperate for some sort of information, the Adamo Group said.
Three of the workers were rescued, and another man, Doug Gray, did not survive.
The Adamo Group said Monday that they were working 10-hour shifts to try to find Fitzgerald.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.