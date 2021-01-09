More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality

— Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state lawmaker who posted videos online showing himself pushing his way inside the Capitol, was arrested Friday by the FBI at his home and charged with entering restricted federal property. Evans, who faced bipartisan calls for him to step down, submitted a letter of resignation Saturday to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and apologized for his actions. Evans faces charges that he entered a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself rushing into the building with a horde of rampaging Trump supporters. In the videos, Evans is seen fist-bumping a police officer and then milling around the rotunda as he shouted, “Our house!”