Norwood man arrested for assaulting pregnant wife

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday for punching and attempting to stab his pregnant wife.
According to the police report, Michael Lamb, 39, punched his pregnant wife in the face and threw her phone into a closet so she couldn’t call for help in their Norwood apartment.
“There was just blood everywhere,” said the victim’s neighbor Carrie Creech, who says she called 911 after being awoken by the fight around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Next, deputies say the victim grabbed a knife and stabbed Lamb in the hand to attempt to get him to stop assaulting her.
“She ran out the door and then I guess he grabbed her back in and she screamed call the police,” said Creech.
Lamb has been arrested on charges of aggravated burglary and domestic violence, according to court documents.
