Dry Weather Continues!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our calm stretch of weather continues through Wednesday.
On Thursday, an approaching cold front is expected to be close enough to increase cloud cover and bring a few rain showers as early as Thursday afternoon and evening. A frozen mix is possible early Friday morning in the FOX 19 viewing area.
Looking ahead to Saturday morning, January 16th, some forecast models are suggesting scattered, light snow showers behind this front.
There are no big storms on the horizon for the Tri-State.
