Another sunny day on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The dry weather will stick around for the next few days.
Today, expect sunny skies and cold temperatures. Daytime highs will make it to the upper 30s.
Wet weather will return to the Tri-State early Friday morning. We could see a wintry mix of rain and snow. Some snowflakes may linger into the first part of the weekend as the cold air returns.
