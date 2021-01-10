City of Montgomery officer injured while rescuing driver in Sycamore Twp. vehicle fire

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -A City of Montgomery police officer is suffering injuries after rescuing a driver from a burning vehicle in Sycamore Township Saturday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and City of Montgomery Police Chief John Crowell said.
McGuffey and Crowell say police agencies were told around 8:30 p.m. to be on the lookout for a driver with a history of medical issues.
About 20 minutes later, a Hamilton County deputy was driving in the 8000 block of Fields Ertel Road when he saw that the motorist drove the vehicle off the rear of the First Church of God’s parking lot and into a wooded area.
The deputy immediately saw that the driver was having a medical emergency. McGuffey and Crowell say the vehicle was still in drive with the engine revving and smoking while the driver was still inside unconscious. The vehicle almost immediately caught on fire.
McGuffey and Crowell say a City of Montgomery Police Officer helped the deputy, and both rescued the driver.
The driver was transported to Bethesda North Hospital to be treated for burns and other medical issues. The officer was treated at the same hospital for burns to his hands and arms but then was released, McGuffey and Crowell said.
The sheriff and the City of Montgomery chief of police say the deputy was not injured.
