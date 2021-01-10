Multiple injured after crash on Winton Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Multiple people were injured in a crash in the 5500 block of Winton Road Saturday night.
All of the victims have been accounted for and transported to nearby hospitals, according to a social media post from Cincinnati Fire and EMS.
At least one victim is in critical condition, according to the post.
Crews ask people to avoid the area.
FOX19 will update as more information comes in.
