Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 5,127 new cases, 18 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An update was provided by the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday, reporting new COVID-19 cases within the state.
An additional 5,127 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Indiana in Sunday’s report, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 563,653.
Sunday’s report also confirmed 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 8,613.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 14,345 individuals have been tested and 47,808 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 2,752,524 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 6,109,153 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at a 16.3 percent average for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 36,959 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 6,441 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 365,010, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 88.5 percent Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.