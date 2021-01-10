Man fatally shot outside Covington bar, police say

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -Covington police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning just outside of a bar in Covington.
Police say Jerome Lewis II was inside 30 Something Bar for several hours before being escorted out just before closing.
Officers say Lewis returned to the sidewalk in front of the bar with a pistol. He was then killed after suffering a gunshot wound to the head just after midnight.
Detectives interviewed witnesses but were unable to locate a suspect.
It is unclear as to why the shooting occurred.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Det. Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.
