Mason Elementary third-grader unexpectedly dies

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) -A third-grader from Mason Elementary school died unexpectedly, the Mason City School district confirmed on their Facebook page Saturday.
“JJ [Day] was a great friend who loved the color blue, soccer, and adored his older sisters,” the school district said.
The cause of his death is unknown at this time.
The school district is asking students and faculty to wear blue on Monday in honor of Day.
Counselors and Cincinnati Childrens’ clinical therapists will be at Mason Elementary, Mason Intermediate, and Mason Middle School on Monday, the school district stated.
“Our hearts are with the Day family during this very difficult time. We also lift up all of JJ’s classmates, teachers, and support staff. Please continue to keep JJ’s family, friends, neighbors, and all who loved him in your hearts and prayers,” the school district said.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help his family. The goal is to reach $30,000.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.