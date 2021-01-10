Newly released dash camera video shows details of police chase through Butler and Warren County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Newly released dash camera video shows how a police chase through Butler and Warren County unfolded.
Middletown police say they got a call on Dec. 22 about Ryan Carrell, 41, and his passenger Alisha Bond sleeping in a car outside of a Middletown business.
Police found out both had warrants out for their arrest, and that’s when they say Carrell took off and later hit an officer with his vehicle.
The video FOX19 obtained does not show that portion of the incident.
It does, however, show Carrell’s car run down to the rims after police used stop sticks on the vehicle.
It follows a tour of Middletown, Hamilton, and Interstate-75 filled with close calls and a few off-road adventures for the vehicle that doesn’t appear to be holding up well throughout the chase.
At the time of the arrest, police said, and the video now confirms the driver ran from officers, and it’s difficult to see, but a K-9 unit is hot on his trail.
Carrell is still being held at the Butler County Jail for several charges, including aggravated burglary and driving under suspension.
