Ohio reports 6,088 additional COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,088 additional COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths.
Here is the breakdown of the total case numbers, those presumably covered, and the total COVID-19 deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County: 57,384 cases (47,821 presumably recovered), 425 deaths
- Butler County: 28,128 cases (23,786 presumably recovered), 211 deaths
- Warren County: 17,737 cases (14,083 presumably recovered), 128 deaths
- Clermont County: 14,109 cases (10,650 presumably recovered), 93 deaths
- Brown County: 2,776 cases (2,075 presumably recovered), 15 deaths
Gov. Mike DeWine stated Thursday that the next phase in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will start Jan. 19.
About 221,000 people took the first round, phase 1A, of the COVID-19 vaccine. While some are still in that phase, the next one will start for others.
Phase 1B will start with anyone 80 years or older.
As phase 1B continues, the current plan is to subtract five years each week from the previous eligible age group.
- Jan. 25 - Ohioans 75 and older
- Feb. 1 - Ohioans 70 and older
- Feb. 8 - Ohioans 65 and older
During the week of Feb. 1, Gov. DeWine says school personnel will begin to receive the vaccine, but only if the district commits to returning to in-person or hybrid learning by Mar. 1.
