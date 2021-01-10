A rare three-planet conjunction will be visible this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Last month, Jupiter and Saturn treated us to a once-in-a-lifetime “great conjunction,” the closest the two planets have appeared together in about 800 years.
Now, as our solar system’s two largest planets continue to drift apart, they will be joined by a third, Mercury.
They are forming a rare three-planet conjunction.
Be sure to look up at sunset at around 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday evening!
The planetary trio will be visible in the southwestern sky.
