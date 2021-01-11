Gov. Beshear: 3,232 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 25 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update through social media Sunday on new COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth.
Sunday’s report confirmed 3,232 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. According to the KY COVID-19 daily report on the Team Kentucky website, there have been a total of 303,625 cases.
An additional 25 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 2,901.
Kentucky’s seven-day positivity rate is now at 12.45 percent.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,713
- Patients currently in ICU : 380
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 212
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional details will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.