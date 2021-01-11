Hoosiers Make Plays Down the Stretch, Wins at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Ne. (WAVE) - The Hoosiers built an 18 point first half lead, only to watch it evaporate, and had to make plays down the stretch to pull out a 84-76 win at Nebraska.
Rob Phinisee led Indiana with a season-high 18 points, including 3-6 from three point land. Star sophomore, Trayce Jackson-Davis was again dominant picking up another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. That’s his fourth straight game with a double-double.
After trailing 31-13 in the first half, the Cornhuskers came all the way back and took the lead at 63-62 with just under 10 minutes to play. Indiana took the lead for good when Jackson-Davis scored on a driving layup with just under four minutes left in the game.
The Hoosiers host archrival Purdue on Thusday.
