Learning Grove expands operations to provide more childcare options in the Tri-State

“We, unlike our really good partners and colleagues in K-12, we can’t go virtual with infants and toddlers,” Starkey-Taylor adds. “They don’t learn that way and they can’t learn that way. If you want something funny, try to go virtual with that age group, and see that it doesn’t work. Parents actually have to get to work, so staying at home and flipping up their laptops won’t really work for us. Now we’re just fighting. Now we’re fighting to get in the same prioritization as K-12. So that’s a little frustrating, but what Groundwork Ohio is suggesting, we support. That we are at the same tier as K-12 and that it’s voluntary. Learning Grove in and of itself has not set a policy about what we’ll do.”