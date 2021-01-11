Moeller basketball player admitted to ICU as family asks for prayers, support

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a Moeller High School student is asking for the community’s continued prayers and support after their son was admitted to the ICU last week.
Josiah Love, a sophomore on the Moeller JV basketball team, was taken to the hospital on Jan. 7 due to a medical issue, the school’s archbishop wrote on Twitter.
Moeller Archbishop Barrett Cohen asked for everyone’s prayers as the sophomore student remained in the cardiac ICU as of Saturday. Josiah was said to be in stable condition, according to Cohen’s tweet on Saturday.
On Sunday, Cohen tweeted an update on behalf of the Love family saying the prayers, love, and support were much appreciated.
“We appreciate all of the love and support that we have received. We know that prayers work and are overwhelmed with the amount of people that are praying for Josiah. Keep them coming!”
Cohen also said in the tweet the Love family plans to share more information about Josiah on Monday.
