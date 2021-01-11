NKY COVID-19 surge testing site opens

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A federal surge testing site for COVID-19 announced by Gov. Andy Beshear is now open in Covington.
On Jan. 8, the governor said the new testing site was very important for Northern Kentucky because the area has been hit “really hard” by COVID-19.
The testing site will be in the parking lot at 302 W. 4th Street, Covington, Kentucky.
You do need an appointment to get tested at this location. You can find sign up information here.
The Covington testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Jan. 11 and going through Jan. 14.
Gov. Beshear reported 3,232 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Kentucky has now reported a total of 303,625 cases.
