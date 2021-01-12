Armed staff policy at Butler County school district illegal, Ohio Supreme Court says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A southwestern Ohio school district’s controversial policy allowing 10 teachers and other staff members to carry weapons on campus with just 24 hours of training is illegal, the state’s top court said Wednesday.

Madison Local Schools must follow current state law that requires more extensive police training or 20 years law enforcement experience, the 4-3 decision reads.

Ohio law permits school boards to decide whether to allow teachers and other staff to carry guns into school buildings.

But state lawmakers have mandated that they be well-trained with 728 hours first.

In 2018, in the wake of a shooting at one of its schools in 2016, Madison City Schools in Butler County approved a policy allowing armed staff with 24 hours training, including eight during a class to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon.

A group of parents sued the district to try to halt the policy, but a Butler County judge upheld it.

The parents turned to an appeals court, who overturned the lower court decision.

The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the appeals court decision Wednesday, essentially striking the school district’s policy down.

Two of the three justices who dissented are from the Tri-State, including one from Butler County, former Butler County Domestic Relations Court Judge Sharon Kennedy. She also is a former Hamilton police officer.

The other local justice who dissented is Pat DeWine, former Cincinnati City Councilman and Hamilton County Commissioner. He also is Gov. Mike DeWine’s son.

Parents Erin Gabbard, Aimee Robson, Dallas Robson, Benjamin Tobey and Benjamin Adams sued the district on behalf of themselves and their children shortly after the school board passed the policy.

They are represented by Gupta Wessler LLC of Columbus, Ohio and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

Other school districts in the Tri-State have passed similar rules allowing teachers to be armed, including Blanchester schools in Clinton County and Williamsburg ones in Clermont County.

