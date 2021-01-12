A Chilly Night Ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures Wednesday, through 3pm were 27° and 46°.
Finally a day with sunshine from sunrise to sunset and as a result the temperature has risen into the upper half of the 40s.
Thursday will be dry but a the next weather maker will arrive Thursday night and bring rain followed by rain and snow followed by a weekend with occasional snow showers that come to an end early Monday.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week will each have some rain and snow mixed but it looks to be light.
Temperatures through next week will be close to normal by as we head to the end of the month it looks line a stretch of cold days are ahead.
