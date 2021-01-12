‘Simply unimaginable:’ Murder, abduction charges brought against Springfield Twp. man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man wanted by federal authorities and sought by several local jurisdictions has been arrested, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Kilo Nigel “Mike” Moton, 51, was taken in by Cincinnati police and ATF agents Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., the bureau says.
He was booked at the Hamilton County Justice Center Tuesday night and is being held without bond.
The charges stem, at least in part, from two crimes, the first in Hamilton County’s Springfield Township in December, the second in Clermont County’s Batavia Township in January.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says Moton was involved in the death of a woman at 28 Church Street in Batavia Township on Jan. 9. The sheriff’s office identifies the victim as 36-year-old Mary Megan Applegate.
Moton was the father of Applegate’s two children, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found Applegate dead after a call about an unresponsive female around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. Her cause of death has not been released.
“Moton is truly the worst of the worst,” Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy said. “To violently murder the mother of one’s children is simply unimaginable.”
Tuesday afternoon the sheriff’s office said Moton had only been identified as a person of interest. Tuesday night it announced Moton has been charged with a count of murder in the death.
Additional charges could be brought by a grand jury, according to the sheriff’s office.
Moton also faces abduction and federal firearm charges in connection with a Springfield Township incident, according to ATF.
Springfield Township police had wanted Moton for the same crime, during which, according to court records, he put a gun in the woman’s mouth, told her to swallow, then put her in a deep freezer against her will. She remained there for 10 hours before escaping.
ATF had announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the Moton’s arrest Tuesday afternoon. It remains unclear as of this writing if a tip prompted by the award led to the arrest.
Moton appeared in court Wednesday for an abduction charge, which his bond was set at $750,000.
