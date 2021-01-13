Bond set at $1M for Warren County police shootout suspect

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The chase suspect who got into a shootout with Middletown police and deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office appeared in court on Wednesday.
Christopher Hubbard, 36, said he didn’t want an attorney and his bond was set at $1 million.
He recently was indicted on several charges including three counts each of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and felonious assault; assault of a police dog and failure to comply with police.
Hubbard faces a maximum sentence of more than 60 years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.
The charges stem from an Aug. 31 police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
At the time, Hamilton police said Hubbard was a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Law enforcement received information that Hubbard would “shoot it out with police” as the chase continued, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Several jurisdictions were involved in chase and shootout, including law enforcement from the cities of Middletown, Hamilton and Fairfield, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Stop sticks were eventually deployed, and Hubbard’s vehicle came to a halt in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of Mason Montgomery Road.
That’s where Hubbard is accused of shooting at police.
Hubbard shot first, striking Middletown Police Officer Denny Jordan, and eight officers returned fire, according to Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell.
Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times.
Officer Jordan was struck in his arm, hand and leg. He was taken to a hospital, released and has since returned to light duty.
His K-9, Koda, was nearly in the line of fire, but he was not hurt.
Hubbard also is accused of shooting at Butler County Deputy Sheriff Mike Barger and Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Lee, his indictment states.
The chase and shootout were captured on video by cruiser cameras, making the chain of events clear, Fornshell has said.
The Ohio Bureau of Investigation investigated because law enforcement agencies were involved.
The actions of all eight officers involved in the incident were determined to be appropriate considering the circumstances, according to Fornshell.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.