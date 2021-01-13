Astronomy events in the January night sky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - January is looking to be a great month for sky gazers.
Even though we are about halfway through the month, there is still plenty to see.
On Jan. 19, you will have the chance to see a meteor shower that will be the peak of the Gamma Minorid Meteor Shower.
On Jan. 21, two celestial events will take place. An asteroid Eunomia will be visible, and you will be able to see the Conjunction of Mars and Uranus.
The Jan. 24 Asteroid 14 Irene will be visible.
Towards the end of the month, on Jan. 28, be sure to check out the Full Wolf Moon.
