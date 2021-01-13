Cincinnati animal rescue partners with Alabama shelter to find dogs new homes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati organization is working to help an Alabama animal shelter that is overrun with dogs following effects from a busy hurricane season.
Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) will soon have eight dogs up for adoption after the organization formed a partnership with an animal shelter 10 hours away.
It is hard to believe that the waves of hurricane season would still have a ripple effect into 2021. Sure enough, months later, problems caused by the hurricanes were unloaded at the animal hospital in Mason.
Because of the hurricanes, many animal shelters couldn’t function.
“A lot of their shelters were not functional after that,” explains Katie Goodpaster with HART. “They sustained a lot of damage, and there had to be someplace for the dogs to go, and the surrounding states helped out. So, a lot of the dogs that Louisiana would have taken in were moved over to neighboring states like Alabama.”
Goodpaster says now the Shelby Humane Society could use some help because they have got more dogs than they can handle.
“We always are looking for new partnerships and we emailed back and forth, and we finally got arrangements made after months of planning, and we brought in eight dogs from Alabama today,” says Goodpaster.
While states near Louisiana and other hard-hit areas of the Gulf Coast have a surplus of pets, places in the Tri-State like HART continue to see adoptions move quickly during the pandemic.
“We’re still getting inundated with applications to adopt our dogs, and adoptions are going fairly quickly,” says Goodpaster. “We post them on our Facebook page, adopt-a-pet, and Petfinder and it seems like, on average, the dogs are getting adopted within a week or two of being posted.”
The eight dogs brought in Wednesday are just the start of HART’s partnership with the Alabama shelter. Hart says there is another transport date set for April.
