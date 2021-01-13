CPS adds meal-distribution sites for January

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools will expand meal distribution using two trucks to deliver meals to non-school sites in January 2021.
The meal distribution comes as part of a CPS effort to reach additional students in areas where many CPS students live but are unable to get transportation to school-based meal hub sites.
The trucks will be at the following sites on Jan. 13, 20, and 27:
Route 1
- 9–9:45 a.m. — Shadymist Apartments, 5890 Shadymist Lane, 45239
- 10–10:45 a.m. — Colerain/Bahama Terrace, 5498 Bahama Terrace, 45223
- 11–11:45 a.m. — Hawaiian Terrace, 5126 Hawaiian Terrace, 45223
- Noon–12:45 p.m. — Bethany House, 3924 Yearling Court, 45211
- 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. — Aspen Village, 2703 Erlene Drive, 45238
Route 2
- 9–9:45 a.m. — Findlater Gardens, 595 Strand Lane, 45232
- 10–10:45 a.m. — Silver Oaks, 5670 Winneste Avenue, 45232
- 11–11:45 a.m. — Winton Terrace, 4848 Winneste Avenue, 45232
- Noon–12:45 p.m. — Millvale Apartments, 2269 Millvale Court, 45225
- 1–1:45 p.m. — Stanley Rowe Towers, 835 Poplar Street, 45214
Many students in the Cincinnati Public School District rely on the school lunch program.
It’s why leaders are making sure all mouths are still fed, even during remote learning.
The food is dispatched to families, who have children 18 years and younger, and you don’t have to be a CPS student to get it. It is available to any child in the community.
All you have to do is come outside to any of the meal stops, grab your bag, and you are good to go.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.