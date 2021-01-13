Kentucky records 4,560 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky saw its fourth-largest increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 4,560 newly confirmed by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
The state also recorded 47 new virus-related deaths, the third-largest daily increase of the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 2,991 Kentuckians have died from complications due to COVID-19.
“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”
The large case increase comes after two weeks of turbulent case reports (see graph below) and indicates COVID-19 remains volatile in Kentucky.
Hospitalizations have remained stable through the January case surge. Currently 1,702 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, 403 are in ICUs and 225 are on ventilators.
According to Kentucky’s dashboard, the state has received 226,175 vaccine doses and administered 153,498 doses to Kentuckians.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.