Man described as ‘the worst of the worst’ appears in court day after murder, abduction arrest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man, who was called “the worst of the worst” by a sheriff, appeared in court Wednesday after being arrested on charges of abduction and murder.
Kilo Nigel “Mike” Moton, 51, was taken in by Cincinnati police and ATF agents Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The charges stem, at least in part, from two crimes, the first in Hamilton County’s Springfield Township in December, the second in Clermont County’s Batavia Township in January.
Moton also faces abduction and federal firearm charges in connection with a Springfield Township incident, according to ATF.
Springfield Township police had wanted Moton for the same crime, during which, according to court records, he put a gun in the woman’s mouth, told her to swallow, then put her in a deep freezer against her will. She remained there for 10 hours before escaping.
“He abused me and everything. He put me in the freezer and I tried to get away,” a woman can be heard saying on the 911 call.
ATF had announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the Moton’s arrest Tuesday afternoon. It remains unclear as of this writing if a tip prompted by the award led to the arrest.
While in court on Wednesday, it was explained the woman accusing Moton of the crime met him through an online dating site.
Moton’s bond was set at $750,000 for the abduction charge when appeared in court on Wednesday.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says Moton was involved in the death of a woman at 28 Church Street in Batavia Township on Jan. 9. The sheriff’s office identifies the victim as 36-year-old Mary Megan Applegate.
Moton was the father of Applegate’s two children, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found Applegate dead after a call about an unresponsive female around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. Her cause of death has not been released.
“Moton is truly the worst of the worst,” Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy said. “To violently murder the mother of one’s children is simply unimaginable.”
Tuesday afternoon the sheriff’s office said Moton had only been identified as a person of interest. Tuesday night it announced Moton has been charged with a count of murder in the death.
Additional charges could be brought by a grand jury, according to the sheriff’s office.
