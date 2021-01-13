Man indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Wright State University assaults

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was indicted for two sexual assaults reported at a Wright State University campus housing building.
Prosecutor David Hayes said Zachary Turner, 28, was indicted for four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and four counts of abduction.
According to WDTN, Turner is accused of engaging in forcible sexual conduct with two separate women on two different occasions. Neither of the victims were WSU students.
Turner is being held at the Greene County Jail.
Hayes said he will give an update on the case on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.