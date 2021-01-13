Man sentenced to 12 years in connection to 1978 Park Hills rape, kidnapping

“During the confession, Tate not only confessed to this rape, but mentioned that he had committed a number of other rapes in at least two other states other than Kentucky, so we believe that he was serial rapist,” Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said. “His name came about in the first place in connection to a homicide investigation. There’s still a number of open investigations into Mr. Tate. I think he’s a very dangerous individual who managed to skirt law enforcement for a long time.”