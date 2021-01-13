Mercy Health announces new hospital campus to serve Mason, Warren Co.

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Mercy Health – Cincinnati announced the health system will build a new, $156 million 60-bed hospital and medical office complex in Mason.
It will be on a 30-acre site along the I-71 Innovation Corridor at Kings Mills.
Mercy Health will break ground on the 156,900 square foot facility in the third quarter of 2021 and anticipates bringing 220 new jobs to Mason in 2024.
Construction is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.
“Our leadership team identified an opportunity for serving unmet inpatient needs in Warren County, while developing a strong partnership with the City of Mason,” Mercy Health – Cincinnati President Dave Fikse said in a news release. “This investment aligns with our mission to promote accessible, community health and well-being.”
The hospital will include:
- Emergency department
- One level II cath lab
- 60 beds
- Four operating rooms
- Two procedure suites
“We’re very excited to welcome one of the largest health systems in the country and in the region, Mercy Health, to the City of Mason. It’s a great complement to our I-71 Innovation corridor. City Council’s priority is to foster a culture of wellness for our residents and this development aligns with that commitment,” City of Mason Mayor Kathy Grossmann said in a news release.
