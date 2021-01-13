MLK Jr. Day now a city holiday following unanimous approval by Cincinnati City Council

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is now a city holiday in Cincinnati after the council unanimously passed the measure during Wednesday’s meeting.
Following the events at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, City Council said it is more important now than ever to know Dr. King and what he stood for.
A resolution pushing to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a city holiday next Monday unanimously passed.
Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will serve as a day of reflection while allowing people to move forward as a community and nation, the council expressed.
“Dr. King was about nonviolence. That was a central part of his work. A central part of his mission. A central part of his personhood and we need more of that in our country, in our society, and in Cincinnati,” says Cincinnati Vice-Mayor Chris Smitherman.
Council members could not stress enough that MLK Jr. Day is meant to be a day of service to other people in the community, not just another day off.
“And so, as we move forward, I think part of recognizing and living up to what King expected us to do is in terms of engaging of one another, but also as it relates to public policy,” says Councilmember Greg Landsman.
This year’s celebrations will look different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
