More sunshine for Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A frosty start to your Wednesday morning, however we will warm up into the mid 40′s by afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but a system will drop to the southeast from the Northern Rockies and Northern Great Plains and bring showers then a mix of rain and snow then snow showers to the FOX19 NOW viewing area starting Thursday night with the last of the flurries falling Sunday.
Snow accumulation if any will be very limited with a few snowy periods possible at times on Saturday, but nothing major.
Next Tuesday there may be a light rain and snow mix but after that next week looks dry.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.